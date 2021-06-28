If you’re a computer consultant, how do you manage your billing? Like many of you listening, Dave and John both spent time as consultants, too. Listen as they talk about some of the practices — and problems — they experienced! Synology’s DSM 7.0 is out, too, and you’re going to want to listen before you install. That, plus some Quick Tips, Photos, and even a few Cool Stuff Found items from the most recent Pepcom round out the episode. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 878: Consulting Advice, Quick Tips, and DSM 7.0
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 878 for Monday, June 28, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:50 Joe-QT-Slide ALL the Way for Auto-Action
- 00:02:47 Steve-QT-Last 4 digits of Apple Pay credit card
- 00:06:13 Randall-QT-Adjust M1 MacBook Keyboard Brightness
- 00:09:15 Eliot-QT-Bring Back old Safari Tab Bar in macOS Monterey (beta)
- 00:15:23 Jim-QT-Block Mail Tracking Pixels Now
- Meeting Owl for Zoom in the Classroom
- Synology DSM 7 is (Almost) Out!
- Computer Consultant Advice
- Photos and Follow-ups
- 00:53:01 Craig-Auto-Import Settings with Photos
- 00:55:55 Hardware Growler End of Life
- 00:57:34 Ronald-GC-Apple Photos and Keyword Export/Import
- 00:59:35 Jerry-877-Check Safari’s Page Zoom
- 01:03:07 Phil-877-Safari’s Remove All Cookies Feature
- 01:06:43 Jon-Distorted Startup Chime Followup
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:12:26 CSF from Pepcom-RapidX Modula5 Modular Charging System and MyCharging Station
- 01:14:47 CSF from Pepcom-Sense Smart Power Panel
- 01:16:28 CSF from Pepcom-Graber Blinds
- 01:17:47 MGG 878 Outtro