If you’re a computer consultant, how do you manage your billing? Like many of you listening, Dave and John both spent time as consultants, too. Listen as they talk about some of the practices — and problems — they experienced! Synology’s DSM 7.0 is out, too, and you’re going to want to listen before you install. That, plus some Quick Tips, Photos, and even a few Cool Stuff Found items from the most recent Pepcom round out the episode. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Consulting Advice, Quick Tips, and DSM 7.0 — Mac Geek Gab 878 episode image
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 878: Consulting Advice, Quick Tips, and DSM 7.0

7:30 AM Jun. 28th, 2021 | 01:21:26

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.

SPONSOR: Other World Computing – We’re all leaving our houses again, and that means you need the OWC USB-C Travel Dock in your go bag!

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

