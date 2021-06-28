If you’re a computer consultant, how do you manage your billing? Like many of you listening, Dave and John both spent time as consultants, too. Listen as they talk about some of the practices — and problems — they experienced! Synology’s DSM 7.0 is out, too, and you’re going to want to listen before you install. That, plus some Quick Tips, Photos, and even a few Cool Stuff Found items from the most recent Pepcom round out the episode. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

