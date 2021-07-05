It’s a hot one, folks, and we’re not talking about the weather! This episode is chock full of great Cool Stuff Found, answers to your questions, and more. Topics include free tools to keep your Mac running smoothly, a way to get free data on your phone, invoicing solutions for consultants, a quick way to activate your flashlight, free VPNs to use, and much, much more! Press play and enjoy learning five new things with John and Dave, your two favorite geeks!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 879 for Monday, July 5, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:51 Patrick-QTs-Keeping a clean desktop for Presentations
- CSF-HiddenMe
- 00:08:11 Steve-QT-Use Back Tap to Activate Flashlight
- 00:02:51 Patrick-QTs-Keeping a clean desktop for Presentations
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:09:17 Ben-Do you protect your iPhone’s Camera Lens?
- 00:17:36 Jerry-Best Free VPN to Use?
- ProtonVPN
- ListVPN
- TunnelBear
- Not Free
- ExpressVPN (MGG Deal still works!)
- NordVPN
- Speedify (not free)
- 00:25:02 Larry-I Want My MTV, I Mean USB-C!
- OWC Thunderbolt Dock ($279 – 3 Additional Thunderbolt/USB-C Ports)
- More Questions Answered and Tips Shared
- 00:40:14 Brian-Keyboard Adds Extra Characters to Password Entry
- 00:47:41 William-External Device Access and Older Software
- 00:49:42 Joe-Installing Older OS to Run Legacy Software
- 00:53:31 What’s Your Favorite Universal Remote?
- 00:56:35 James-Consultant Invoicing Solution: Harvest
- 01:00:17 Bruce-Consulting Invoicing Solution: Wave
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:02:08 Arvydas-CSF-Free tools from iMazing
- 01:02:29 CSF-Hot from DigiDNA shows M1 Mac Throttling
- 01:05:47 Mark-CSF-Five Applications Geeks Need
- 01:07:20 CSF-T-Mobile Test Drive Gives your eSIM 30GB for 30 Days Free
- 01:16:40 MGG 879 Outtro
