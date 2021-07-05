It’s a hot one, folks, and we’re not talking about the weather! This episode is chock full of great Cool Stuff Found, answers to your questions, and more. Topics include free tools to keep your Mac running smoothly, a way to get free data on your phone, invoicing solutions for consultants, a quick way to activate your flashlight, free VPNs to use, and much, much more! Press play and enjoy learning five new things with John and Dave, your two favorite geeks!

MGG 879: I Want My, I Want My, I Want My ... USB-C!

7:30 AM Jul. 5th, 2021 | 01:20:41

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

