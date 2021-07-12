Four Quick Tips that’ll change your life. We promise. And that’s only the first ten minutes of the episode! From there it’s on to Dave and John answering your questions about network settings, app launching, Time Machine, and more. Plus, lots of Cool Stuff Found AND a discussion about cutting the cord. Press play and join your two favorite geeks in learning at least five new things!
MGG 880: Clone, Erase, Install, and Restore
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Linode – Get started today with $100 in free credit for Mac Geek Gab listeners at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: Amazon Pharmacy: Amazon Prime Members can save on prescription medication when not using insurance and get FREE 2-day Delivery. Visit Amazon.com/MGGRX to learn more.
SPONSOR: Ladder. Term Life insurance doesn’t need to be time-consuming or difficult. Ladder’s smart algorithms get you approval answers in just a few minutes, with great rates, to boot. LadderLife.com/MGG is where you start.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 880 for Monday, July 12, 2021
- Quick Tips
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:40:45 John-CSF-Work Outdoors-Great App for Apple Watch and Outdoor Workouts
- 00:41:46 CSF-Plugable USB 3.0 7-port Charging Hub ($50, 5Gbps Data, 2.4A charging on all 7 ports)
- 00:44:30 Kirit-CSF-879-Control 4 Universal Remote
- 00:46:12 Gary-CSF-TinEye Reverse Image Search
- 00:51:15 Gary-CSF-Later Case for iPhone
- 00:53:02 CSF-Golden Concepts Luxury Apple Watch Bands
- Even More Tips, Follow-ups, and Questions
- 00:55:33 Dave’s Geeky Networking Story with Xfinity TV
- Comparison of Live TV Services
- 01:05:40 Sean-879-iMac Big Sur Upgrade Followup
- 01:07:32 Eddie-Messages Login Issue
- 01:11:19 MGG 880 Outtro
