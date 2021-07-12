Four Quick Tips that’ll change your life. We promise. And that’s only the first ten minutes of the episode! From there it’s on to Dave and John answering your questions about network settings, app launching, Time Machine, and more. Plus, lots of Cool Stuff Found AND a discussion about cutting the cord. Press play and join your two favorite geeks in learning at least five new things!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode. Leave this field empty if you're human: