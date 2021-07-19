Cool Stuff Found starts the day here, with things for printing webpages, controlling your trackpad/mouse, and organizing your life. Need a VPN at home? Your two favorite geeks have got you covered! Plus, the cable companies have priced it such that cutting the cord isn’t enough. Listen as Dave tells John — and all of you — what he’s learned. Press play and learn five new things!
Cutting The Coax
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 881 for Monday, July 19, 2021
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:01:30 Ajax-CSF-SteerMouse for Tweaking Mouse and Trackpad functionality
- 00:03:21 Micha-CSM-Document Finder to search your documents
- 00:05:34 Neal-CSF-Regex101.com to build and verify regular expressions
- 00:08:03 Kelly-CSF-Sofa – Lists for books, movies, and more
- 00:08:49 Donna-CSF-879-Free Warp 1.1.1.1 VPN
- 00:11:36 Tim-CSF-Ultimate Ears Fits
- 00:13:38 CSF-Symfonisk Speaker/Picture Frame from Sonos and Ikea – $199
- 00:15:25 Tony-CSF-880-Print Friendly & PDF for Web Pages
- 00:17:39 Allison-880-Printing Webpages to PDFs on iOS
- 00:18:42 CSF-Earthworks ICON Pro ($499)
- 00:21:44 Cognex BarCode Scanners – Read Data Matrix Bar Codes on your iPhone
- Cutting The Coax or Cord?
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:38:24 Andrew-Erasing SSDs
- iStat Menus
- Enable TRIM with trimforce
- 00:47:04 Ralph-M1 Macs and More Than Two Screens
- 00:50:11 David-Running 32-Bit Apps on Recent macOS
- 00:54:48 Bill-Best VPN setup for home users
- Tunnelblick (OpenVPN client for macOS)
- 01:00:20 Zerotier
- 01:05:57 Dom-HomePod Failed Update Solution
- 01:08:03 Bob-Thoughts on Vilo Mesh Wi-Fi for $60
- 00:38:24 Andrew-Erasing SSDs
- Keep The Harmony Alive
- 01:12:11 Replace Logitech Harmony with… Logitech Harmony
- 01:17:30 MGG 881 Outtro
