Sometimes the easy way isn’t the fun way, and this week we’ve got lots of do-it-yourself solutions to share from all of you. Listen as John and Dave share your ideas about automation, launch agents, CarPlay, drive arrays and much more. Of course, it wouldn’t be MGG without your two favorite geeks sharing Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and their answers to all your other questions, would it? Listen, learn five new things, and don’t get caught!
DIY Automation, CarPlay, RAID, and More!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 882 for Monday, July 26, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:01:54 Gene-QT-Scroll down in Photos for People and Map Display
- 00:04:05 Bob-QT-Reset the SMC on Apple Silicon by Restarting
- 00:05:27 Bob-QT-Siri Reminders from Apple Watch
- 00:05:59 Craig-QT-Shortcut to the Dock System Preference Pane
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:07:01 A.D.D. Todd-CSF-Use USB Overdrive for Mouse/Trackpad Control
- 00:08:46 Jon-CSF-GoFullPage Chrome Extension for Screenshots
- 00:09:50 Jeff-881-Use Safari to Export Web Page PDFs
- 00:11:04 CSF-Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
- 00:15:18 Gary-CSF-CISA Ransonware Site
- 00:15:57 Gary-CSF-Mobile Verification Toolkit to check iPhone for Spyware
- 00:17:29 Jim-CSF-Keep Connect to Reboot Your Router if Wi-Fi is Offline
- 00:20:25 Donna-CSF-Throwboy Mac-themed Blankets
- 00:21:29 Bob-CSF-Use Joplin as Evernote Alternative
- 00:23:41 Jessi-CSF-Create Your Own Launch Agents
- 00:27:54 Jon-CSF-Stats app for Tesla
- 00:29:29 CSF-Synology C2 Password
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:34:55 Todd-AirTags Tracked My Luggage
- 00:38:22 Kirit-Old Mail Accounts Keep Re-appearing
- 00:42:34 Bob-Use NeverSSL or Captive.Apple.com without HTTPS to trigger captive portal
- 00:44:56 John-Combining Multiple SSDs into One Volume
- 00:47:56 Jon-CSF-CarLink for Wireless CarPlay
- 00:52:00 Jedd-Organizing Incoming Project Files
- 00:55:21 Walt-ScanSnap Software is ScanSnap Home
- 00:56:17 Andrew-Prepping a Mac for Sale
- 01:00:34 Rick-Extending an iMac’s life
- 01:03:28 MGG 882 Outtro