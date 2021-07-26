Sometimes the easy way isn’t the fun way, and this week we’ve got lots of do-it-yourself solutions to share from all of you. Listen as John and Dave share your ideas about automation, launch agents, CarPlay, drive arrays and much more. Of course, it wouldn’t be MGG without your two favorite geeks sharing Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and their answers to all your other questions, would it? Listen, learn five new things, and don’t get caught!

DIY Automation, CarPlay, RAID, and More! — Mac Geek Gab 882 Episode Image
DIY Automation, CarPlay, RAID, and More!

7:30 AM Jul. 26th, 2021 | 01:06:35

