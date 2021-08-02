Ever have a scenario where everything seems right but nothing IS right? That’s what’s happening with several different MGG listeners this week, each for several different reasons. Listen as John and Dave dig into these questions — and more! — as they diligently work to ensure everyone learns at least five new things. Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and more round out the episode to be sure of that!
Wi-Fi Connects But Doesn't Work
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 883 for Monday, August 2, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:58 Tony-QT-Use Alfred to Get to Specific Preference Panes
- 00:04:10 Matt-QT-Switch Between Slide-Over Apps on iPad with Swipe of Home Bar
- 00:08:55 Jeff-QT-Make Your Dock Follow Your Mouse
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:13:31 Tony-CSF-Character Viewer to see different sets for pasting
- 00:15:45 Dr. Mac-CSF-Erase all Contents and Settings in Monterey
- 00:18:09 CSF-Verizon Adds New Mobile Hotspot Plans
- 00:22:39 John-CSF-TinyPilot uses a Raspberry Pi as a Remote KVM
- 00:24:23 Jason-CSF-ThreadReaderApp to read Twitter threads more easily
- 00:25:00 DLH-CSF-Latercase Review… it’s so thin!
- 00:27:36 Bruce-CSF-FanFan if You’re Missing That Sound
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:33:42 John-Removing Old Finder Extension
- 00:36:23 Bob-881-Explaining SSDs, TRIM, and Garbage Collection on Today’s Macs
- 00:40:24 Jeff-All of my ads are being blocked
- Check /etc/hosts
- 00:46:46 Ben-GC-Customer’s User Account Can’t Open Network Connections
- Lingon
- Fing Desktop
- 00:51:26 Troubleshoot Private Logging on macOS
- 00:53:43 Jose-Notes UX/UI Issue and Restoring Deleted Notes
- 00:56:13 Andrew-Recovering from a Failed macOS Installation
- 01:00:05 Tony-GC-Can’t Change Mac’s User Photo
- 01:06:08 Simon-Audio Devices Disappeared
- 01:12:19 GC-Making HDMI Audio Work on Intel Mac Mini
- 01:13:00 MGG 883 Outtro