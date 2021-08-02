Ever have a scenario where everything seems right but nothing IS right? That’s what’s happening with several different MGG listeners this week, each for several different reasons. Listen as John and Dave dig into these questions — and more! — as they diligently work to ensure everyone learns at least five new things. Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and more round out the episode to be sure of that!

Wi-Fi Connects But Doesn't Work – Mac Geek Gab 883 episode image
Wi-Fi Connects But Doesn't Work

7:30 AM Aug. 2nd, 2021 | 01:14:55

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

