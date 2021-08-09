Your geeks take you on a few mini Deep Dives (snorkels?) today, covering topics like Cord Cutting, Chargers, HomeKit (and HOOBS), Docker, Hard Drive Maintenance, and more. Dive in with John and Dave to learn at least five new things. And Don’t Get Caught!

Deep Dives into Chargers, Cord-Cutting, Hard Drive Maintenance, and More

7:30 AM Aug. 9th, 2021 | 01:15:42

