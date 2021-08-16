It’s always interesting when multiple listeners have the same problem, and today you can listen as John and Dave dig into issues with Mac minis and restarting. We think your two favorite geeks have the answer! And that’s what happens here, you ask questions, we provide answers… and Quick Tips… and Cool Stuff Found, too! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
Travel Tips, Wi-Fi Troubleshooting, and Dave Got Caught!
00:27:12 SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text from Bare Bones Software is now ready for Big Sur and M1-powered Macs!
00:29:23 SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs. Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and post your first job for free!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 885 for Monday, August 16, 2021
- Your Questions and Tips…Answered and Shared!
- 00:02:26 Tom and Gary-Mac Mini strange restart behaviour
- MacTracker
- 00:06:35 Paul-macOS Autocomplete
- 00:09:59 Leif-Considering New Backup Strategies
- 00:15:43 Larry-Tweaking The Apple TV Experience: Auto-Play, Minimizing Credits, and Fast Fast Forward
- Skywalker Sound
- ILM
- 00:20:03 Larry-Audio Sync Problem with Apple TV
- 00:23:39 Eliot-Using eSIM for Data while Traveling?
- Quick Tips
- 00:30:45 DaveMark-Apple Support says to touch an AirTag to the top of your iPhone to read the NFC tag (see pic).Interesting
- 00:35:04 QT-Boomerang Backwards
- 00:36:24 QT-Shortcut for Low Power Mode
- 00:38:36 Gary-QT-Add Your Vaccine Passport to your Apple Wallet
- 00:43:20 Andrew-QT View Email Headers for iOS-Only Email
- 00:46:04 John-QT-Disable Private Relay before restoring iPad
- 00:47:53 Ben-QT-Tap The Waveform on iOS Dictation to Return to Keyboard
- 00:48:39 Kenny-Disable WPA3 if you have Apple Devices
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:50:42 CSF-Plex Super Sonic Related Music Analysis
- 00:51:53 Grant-CSF-Inexpensive Inteset Universal Remote
- 00:53:25 CSF-LibreOffice 7.2 For Apple Silicon is (soon to be) available
- Even More Tips, Follow-ups, and Questions
- 00:54:09 I Got Caught…Can You Help?
- 01:00:26 JP-Does YouTube TV’s Interface Remain Consistent Across Devices?
- 01:04:07 Ed-884-Plex can record OTA channels with HDHomeRun
- 01:06:32 Jeremy-MagSafe Battery Pack Passthrough Charging
- 01:09:31 Will-How to Auto-Restart an App?
- 01:10:52 Larry-What’s with the “obj”?
- 01:12:24 MGG 885 Outtro
