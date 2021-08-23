Not That Kind of Dog Track

Tips about Siri, RAM, AirTags, and Keyboards are just the first few things you’ll get here in this week’s episode. Then Dave and John continue the journey by answering your questions about Mail, Wi-Fi, VPNs, Synology, and more. Press play to enjoy learning at least five new things with your two favorite geeks!

