Tips about Siri, RAM, AirTags, and Keyboards are just the first few things you’ll get here in this week’s episode. Then Dave and John continue the journey by answering your questions about Mail, Wi-Fi, VPNs, Synology, and more. Press play to enjoy learning at least five new things with your two favorite geeks!
Not That Kind of Dog Track
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 886 for Monday, August 23, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:30 JP-QT-Hey, Siri! Send a voice message.
- 00:05:25 Mike-QT-Don’t Store Dropbox on External Disk
- 00:08:59 Mike-GC-How to Force the Finder to Sort a Certain Way?
- 00:11:38 Timmothy-QT-Use the Accessibility Keyboard When Physical Keyboard Fails
- 00:14:10 Stephen-Not So Quick iMac RAM Tip
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:18:43 Jason-CSF-ShowTime for Demos of iOS Taps and Gestures
- 00:19:44 Patrick-CSF-BatChmod for File Permissions, ACL, Extended Attributes
- Follow-ups
- 00:22:44 UncleP-YouTube TV vs. Fubo.tv thoughts
- 00:30:13 Allison-iOS Recent Email Experiment
- 00:35:21 Andrew-AirTag on Dogs
- 00:41:15 Allison & David – Qi Charging Feedback
- Your Questions…Answered!
- 00:45:12 Marc-Geeky Replacement for my Wi-Fi Router?
- 00:50:32 Christopher-Mail Font Sizes Don’t Match
- 00:55:05 John-Comparing Self-Hosted VPNs with Cloud VPNs
- 01:02:03 Sheldon-Buy an M1 Mac now or wait?
- 01:05:23 Louis-Restoring Hacked iOS Devices
- 01:09:09 Dennis-Safe to install Synology DSM 7 now?
- 01:12:11 Scott-GC-Automating Dismissing a Dialog
- 01:20:01 MGG 886 Outtro
