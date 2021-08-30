How much Cool Stuff Found can your Two Favorite Geeks share? You’re about to find out! Listen as John and Dave share all of your (and their) Cool Stuff Found, PLUS answering a slew of your networking and networking-related questions. Good stuff this week, folks, and it’s all because of you. Press play, listen, and enjoy learning five new things!
Remembering The Hokey Pokey
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Other World Computing: OWC’s Thunderbolt Dock is back in stock and shipping for just $279! With three downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB ports, Ethernet, audio, and card reader functionality, this is the dock you want!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 887 for Monday, August 30, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:18 Tony-QT-Use “Tell” for Siri to make it personal
- Follow-ups
- 00:06:13 Scott-882-Folder Actions are Still Around
- 00:07:36 Bob-886-Interleaved Memory Details
- 00:12:05 Jim-886-Dogs and AirTag and Where They Roam
- 00:13:23 Bart-886-Command Line Network Errors
netstat -i
-
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:18:13 GadgetComa-CSF-Maestral Dropbox Client
- 00:20:12 CSF-Amphetamine for macOS to Keep Your Mac Awake, Quitter to Quit Apps
- 00:23:36 Ralph-CSF-Portable Battery to Jump-Start your Car – NOCO Boost GB40
- 00:26:09 CSF from Pepcom-EyeJust Blue-light screen filters
- 00:28:33 CSF from Pepcom-Multo by Cooking Pal… it’s magic?
- 00:30:06 CSF-Rotor Riot Game Controller
- 00:32:01 Russ-CSF-873-AnyTune to change pitch, playback speed, and more
- 00:33:07 Scott-CSF-View the iPhone Console
- 00:36:26 DLH-CSF-Do You Use Keybase?
- Your (Mostly Network) Questions…Answered!
- 00:44:05 Gary-iMac Pro Ethernet Intermittently Cuts Out
- 00:47:41 Steve-Migrating from eero Wi-Fi 5 to eero Wi-Fi 6
- 00:52:27 Wilco-macOS Mail Apps Crashing
- 00:57:07 Andrew-Replacement for Bonjour Messaging?
- 01:00:13 Lawyer Jeff-Synology Botnet Attack and Security Review
- 01:03:46 Joe-Running Network Cabling to my Outbuilding
- 01:09:06 Brent-Best Coax Surge Protector?
- 01:11:42 MGG 887 Outtro
