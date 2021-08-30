How much Cool Stuff Found can your Two Favorite Geeks share? You’re about to find out! Listen as John and Dave share all of your (and their) Cool Stuff Found, PLUS answering a slew of your networking and networking-related questions. Good stuff this week, folks, and it’s all because of you. Press play, listen, and enjoy learning five new things!

Remembering The Hokey Pokey — Mac Geek Gab 887 Episode Image
Remembering The Hokey Pokey

7:30 AM Aug. 30th, 2021 | 01:13:14

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

