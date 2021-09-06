Today is full of Cool Stuff Found, tips, and questions, with focuses on your charging and power usage as well as seeing behind the scenes of your iPhone. Of course, there’s always more with your two favorite geeks, including third-party AirTags, migrating email, and maintaining your Mac! Press play and join John and Dave in learning at least five new things!
Power Usage and iPhone Terminal
Sponsors
SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast
SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs. Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and post your first job for free!
SPONSOR: DraftKings. Download the DraftKings app NOW and use code MGG to get a free shot at the ONE MILLION DOLLAR top prize with your first deposit of at least $5! Eligibility restrictions apply.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 888 for Monday, September 6, 2021
- 00:01:26 Driving by Google
- 00:02:45 Some love for MacEdge’s Help with the Studio iMac (new motherboard means re-authenticating everything!)
- Quick Tips
- 00:08:58 QT-Reminder to use your iPad as a second screen when traveling with SideCar
- 00:11:42 Mr. X-QT-Do a DNS Leaktest to See If Your VPN is Leaking
- 00:13:02 Brian-QT-RAID Likes to Stay Awake (starting at FINALLY)
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:15:02 CSF-Chipolo ONE Spot
- 00:19:58 Karl-Do AirTags in Luggage Interfere With Airplanes?
- 00:25:20 Mark-CSF-Big Mean Folder Machine for moving files around
- 00:26:50 CSF-a-Shell for running Terminal commands on iPhone and iPad
- 00:28:01 Todd-CSF-Use TLDR to explain Terminal Commands
- 00:30:20 CSF-Oculus Quest 2 on Airplane
- 00:34:12 Martyn-CSF-887-Use AltaMail to see email headers on iOS
- 00:35:36 Steve-CSF-MimeStream native Gmail Client for macOS
- Our Sponsors For This Week
- Follow-ups
- 00:41:48 Dan-886-Assign Contact relationships with Siri
- Bill-886-Store relationships in My Contact Card
- 00:44:56 Jonathan-Device Charger Power Usage
- Seek Thermal Cameras
- Seek Thermal Compact Series is what John has
- 00:54:44 Matt-Xi Charging Feedback
- 00:58:34 David-Qi Charger Lifetime?
- 01:02:03 Alan567-iMazing Lets You Wirelessly View iPhone Console
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 01:11:53 MGG 888 Outtro