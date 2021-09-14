Apple announced new iPhones, iPads, Fitness+ features, Watches, and more on Tuesday, and your two favorite geeks are here to share their reactions. On top of that, listen for Dave’s pre-review of iOS 15 for you and John, as well as advice on how to approach next week’s upgrade. Press play and enjoy learning five new things!

Geeks Scheming about Apple's California Streaming — Mac Geek Gab 890 episode image
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Geeks Scheming about Apple's California Streaming

4:49 PM Sep. 14th, 2021 | 01:05:44

