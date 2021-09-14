Apple announced new iPhones, iPads, Fitness+ features, Watches, and more on Tuesday, and your two favorite geeks are here to share their reactions. On top of that, listen for Dave’s pre-review of iOS 15 for you and John, as well as advice on how to approach next week’s upgrade. Press play and enjoy learning five new things!
Geeks Scheming about Apple's California Streaming
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 890 for Tuesday, September 14, 2021
- 00:01:23 Apple’s California Streaming Event
- 00:03:48 iPad mini
- 8.3” Screen
- iPad
- 00:13:06 iPhone 13 (and mini)
- 00:19:02 iPhone 13 Pro
- 00:22:18 Fitness+
- 00:27:40 Apple Watch Series 7
- 00:33:39 iOS 15 – Monday, 9/20
- Notifications
- Safari
- AirTags
- iCloud
- 00:48:58 Update all your devices TODAY
- 00:49:26 TV+
- 00:56:24 Shopping List
- 01:02:54 MGG 890 Outtro
