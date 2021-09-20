Today the “we” is three with the return of Pilot Pete! The content is the same, only better, as Pete ensures your two favorite geeks complete their explanations for you. Topics today include Time Machine, Watch battery drain, airplanes, and of course your favorite Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things with John, Dave, and Pete!
Meanwhile, Back At The Ranch
Sponsors
SPONSOR: CacheFly. CacheFly’s Web Content Optimization analyzes your current Google Lighthouse score to optimize all your content before it’s delivered to visitors without requiring any development effort from you, all in the background.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 891 for Monday, September 20, 2021
- 00:01:57 The Return of Pilot Pete
- 00:05:14 New iPhone Orders
- 00:11:47 AirTags Mini-Review
- Quick Tips
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:24:14 David-CSF-889-Weather and CarPlay – Drive Weather
- 00:30:05 Jeremy-CSF PelaCase AirTag Holder
- 00:31:14 CSF-Sonos Beam with Atmos
- 00:36:52 Tony from Thailand-890-Apple TV+ Fall Lineup includes Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Jon Stewart
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:42:45 Cindy-How to Control a Mac from iPhone
- 00:48:29 Jeff-Time Machine File Recovery? The Time Machine Mechanic (T2M2)
- Data Rescue to restore lost files
- 00:57:09 Bob-How to fix Apple Watch battery drain?
- 01:00:49 Chris-Drive Eject Question
- Follow-ups
- 01:05:00 DirectTV Stream / Cord-cutting
- 01:09:27 Damon-Don’t Forget about FuboTV’s Picture in Picture!
- 01:11:06 Steve-888-Phones vs. Aircraft, a Follow-up
- 01:19:54 Reasons for cellular iPad
- 01:22:42 MGG 891 Outtro
