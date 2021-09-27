Safari 15, iOS 15, your 15th birthday, all of these are things we must embrace, right? Listen as your two favorite geeks walk you through their thoughts on it all (the first two, anyway!). That’s not all, though, as this episode has some of the best Quick Tips we’ve ever shared, plus some new chargers to look out for with your new iPhones and iPads. Press play and join John and Dave in learning at least five new things this week!
Embracing the 15s
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 892 for Monday, September 27, 2021
- 00:02:01 Help us…and help yourself! MGG Listener Survey!
- Quick Tips
- 00:03:54 Lawyer Jeff-QT-Backup/Import Your Mac/iPhone Text Substitutions
- 00:05:57 Todd-QT-Deleted iPhone Screenshots Aren’t Deleted
- 00:07:14 Your iPhone Voicemail can get full!
- 00:08:59 Tony-QT-Cellular Apple Watch Can Call Emergency Services
- 00:10:29 Andrew-QT-Don’t Forget About Running iPhone Apps on M1 Macs with Catalyst
- 00:13:29 Michael-QT-Siri Button on AppleTV 4K Remote launches HomeKit Scenes
- 00:15:22 Stephen-New Magic Keyboard Tips
drutil tray eject
-
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:17:13 Bruce-CSF-877-Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for Apple Silicon… Wireless OR Wired
- 00:22:11 Bill-CSM-How Sites Identify You, aka Browser Fingerprinting
- 00:25:11 CSF-InfinityLab Chargers ($69.95 and $49.95) & Baseus Charger ($49.99) & Anker Nano Pro Charger ($19.99)
- SPONSORS
- Embracing the 15s
- 00:34:02 Safari 15 macOS Upgrade
- Safari > Preferences > Tabs > Compact vs. Separate
- 00:39:21 iOS 15 Focus Revisited
- 00:45:40 New Find My Tracking in iOS 15
- 00:50:37 iOS 15 Safari
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:52:00 Brent-How to Disable Live Text on iOS 15
- 00:54:34 Patrick-Mail.App Addressing Bug
- 00:58:30 Ollie-Mail Signatures Keep Reverting to Prior Versions
- 01:02:36 Andrew-Time Machine Disk Format?
- 01:06:58 Andrew-Spotlight Search Results Tip
- In Applescript:
delay 15
try
do shell script “diskutil unmount /Volumes/DriveName-Clone/”(replace with your actual Volume name)
-
end try
-
- In Applescript:
- 01:12:44 MGG 892 Outtro