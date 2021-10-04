You folks filled the mailbag this week with some of the best Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found your two favorite geeks have seen in a while. Listen as John and Dave share your tips (and theirs) about iOS 15 Focus, Safari 15 Tab Groups, Refunds on AppleCare+, Follow-up Siri Commands, document scanning, iPhone cases, portable speakers, and running your own DVR the easy way. And they even have some time left to answer your questions, too! You’ll have no trouble learning five new things this week. Press play and enjoy.

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
A Quick Tips & Cool Stuff Found Bonanza! — Mac Geek Gab 893 episode image
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

A Quick Tips & Cool Stuff Found Bonanza!

7:30 AM Oct. 4th, 2021 | 01:17:55

You folks filled the mailbag this week with some of the best Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found your two favorite geeks have seen in a while. Listen as John and Dave share your tips (and theirs) about iOS 15 Focus, Safari 15 Tab Groups,...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast

SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account