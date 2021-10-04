You folks filled the mailbag this week with some of the best Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found your two favorite geeks have seen in a while. Listen as John and Dave share your tips (and theirs) about iOS 15 Focus, Safari 15 Tab Groups, Refunds on AppleCare+, Follow-up Siri Commands, document scanning, iPhone cases, portable speakers, and running your own DVR the easy way. And they even have some time left to answer your questions, too! You’ll have no trouble learning five new things this week. Press play and enjoy.
A Quick Tips & Cool Stuff Found Bonanza!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 893 for Monday, October 4, 2021
- 00:03:28 Help us…and help yourself! MGG Listener Survey!
- Quick Tips
- 00:04:32 QT-M1 Mac can make bootable installer for Intel (use a real drive, not a thumb drive!)
- 00:08:22 Edward-QT-Use iOS 15 Focus Custom Pages for Different Workflows
- 00:11:12 Scott-QT-Good use of Safari 15 Tab Groups
- 00:12:22 Jeremy-QT-Side-swipe in Mail with horizontal scroll wheel
- 00:14:16 Robert-QT-Get a refund on AppleCare+
- 00:15:24 PCUnix-QT-Use Follow-up Commands with Siri and CarPlay
- 00:16:06 How do you use Siri for emojis?
- 00:17:28 Chuck-QT-892-Command-Double-Click in Spotlight List to Open Containing Folder
- 00:18:08 Gaz-QT-892-Cmd-Shift-Open in Spotlight List to Open Containing Folder
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:19:01 Cory-CSF-QuickScan for Scanning and OCR
- 00:21:04 CSF-Cloudflare Email Routing
- 00:23:16 Vladi-CSF-LiveText Can Replace The Keyboard
- 00:26:43 Ben-CSF-SofaBaton Universal Remote Kickstarter
- 00:28:44 Martin-CSF-Print Reminders with MacMost’s Script
- (Show and Tell) Cool Stuff Found
- 00:33:00 CSF-New iPhone Cases – Mujjo Leather, Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear with MagSafe Magnets
- 00:35:58 CSF-Belkin Boost/Charge Pro – $99
- 00:37:13 CSF-myCharge Mag-Lock Battery Packs
- 00:43:44 CSF-JBL Charge 5
- 00:45:39 Edward-CSF-Check out Channels DVR for Cord Cutting Goodness
- 00:55:57 Dave’s Got the Minis – iPhone 13 mini and iPad mini
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:57:11 Joe-MacOS 11.6 Mail.App Searching Issues
- 01:05:34 Sandy-Open Tab Sync with Safari 15
- 01:12:42 Bob-891-Run Intel Windows Intel on M1 Mac with UTM
- MGG 893 Outtro