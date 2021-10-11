Your macOS Monterey questions are starting to trickle in, and your two favorite geeks have your answers. That’s not all, though! This episode’s got Quick Tips about webpage screenshots, Safari 15 tabs, Internet Recovery, and making your music sound better for YOUR ears. Plus, John and Dave answer your questions about all kinds of things…and they share your recommendations for new keyboards, too! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things.

Monterey On The Horizon

7:30 AM Oct. 11th, 2021 | 01:18:40

