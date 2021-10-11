Your macOS Monterey questions are starting to trickle in, and your two favorite geeks have your answers. That’s not all, though! This episode’s got Quick Tips about webpage screenshots, Safari 15 tabs, Internet Recovery, and making your music sound better for YOUR ears. Plus, John and Dave answer your questions about all kinds of things…and they share your recommendations for new keyboards, too! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things.
Monterey On The Horizon
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 894 for Monday, October 11, 2021
- 00:01:55 Dave’s Napping Shortcut
- Help us…and help yourself! MGG Listener Survey!
- Quick Tips
- 00:04:06 Lucas-QT-Use Firefox’s Take Screenshot Command to Capture a Full Web Page
- 00:07:39 Stephen-QT-Use Terminal to Reset Bluetooth in Monterey
sudo pkill bluetoothd
-
- 00:10:17 Gruber-QT-Hold down Command to delete tabs in Safari 15
- 00:12:35 Laura-QT-893-Use Option-Command-R for Internet Recovery to Latest Version of macOS
- 00:13:16 Donna-893-You can cancel AppleCare+ and Sell to Private Party
- 00:14:20 DaveWiskus-Create and Upload an AudioGram to Make Music Sound Better
- 00:19:16 Bill-QT-iOS 15 Wallet Adds “Expired Passes” (#4)
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:24:38 Which are your favorite MagSafe accessories?
- 00:25:31 Lee-CSF-TrippLite USB Wall Chargers
- 00:27:11 Richie-CSF-Apple’s USB-C to Headphone Adapter
- 00:28:54 Andrew-CSF-RØDE NT Mini USB Microphone
- Keyboard Time!
- 00:37:59 Jeremy-CSF-Das Keyboard Mechanical Keyboards
- 00:39:30 Scott-CSF-892-Logitech MX Keys and MX Ergo Keyboard and Trackball
- 00:42:38 Logitech Solar Keyboard
- 00:43:49 John-CSF-Logitech MX Keys Advanced Illuminated Wireless Keyboard for Mac
- 00:44:32 Tim-CSF-892-Open Source Launch Keyboard by System76
- 00:45:45 CSF-Matias Keyboards, including Tactile Pro (and Dvorak!)
- 00:46:39 Elle-QT-Pro Tips for using a Touch ID Keyboard
- All one line to root’s crontab (via
sudo crontab -e):
@reboot if [[ `grep tid /etc/pam.d/sudo` ]]; then echo "TouchID already enabled"; else echo "# sudo: auth account password session\n auth sufficient pam_smartcard.so\nauth sufficient pam_tid.so\nauth required pam_opendirectory.so\naccount required pam_permit.so\npassword required pam_deny.so\nsession required pam_permit.so" > /etc/pam.d/sudo; echo "Enabling TouchID for sudo"; fi
-
- 00:50:19 Bill-Keyboard Adding Spaces Unnecessarily
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:55:34 Tom-Upgrading an Unsupported Mac to Monterey
- 01:03:42 Mark-How to Prevent Excel from Auto-Formatting Input
- 01:06:55 Todd-892-AirTag Cases
- 01:11:20 Allison-893-Fixing Apple Watch Battery Drain – another way
- 01:14:09 Ben-Don’t Forget Apple Watch SE
- 01:16:13 MGG 894 Outtro