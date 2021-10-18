Apple just finished presenting their “Unleashed” event about the newest Apple Silicon Macs, and it’s time for your two favorite geeks to unload their thoughts about it all. Listen as John and Dave share their reactions to everything that happened today!
Unloading After Unleashed
Apple just finished presenting their “Unleashed” event about the newest Apple Silicon Macs, and it’s time for your two favorite geeks to unload their thoughts about it all. Listen as John and Dave share their reactions to everything that happened today!
Sponsors
SPONSOR: iMazing – Visit iMazing.com and use coupon
IMAZINGM1X to save 30% on all licenses to this stellar iPhone management utility that picks up where iTunes leaves you hanging.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 896 for Monday, October 18, 2021
- 00:03:00 Fun throwback video
- 00:04:07 MacBook Pros
- Pricing
- 14” – 3024×1964 pixels
- 16” – 3456×2234 pixels
- NOTCH GAH
- Bartender
- Keyboard – Goodbye TouchBar
- Ports, and the return of MagSafe
- 00:19:49 macOS Monterey 10/25
- 00:20:45 M1 Pro vs. M1 Max
- External Display Support
- 00:26:45 SPONSOR: iMazing – Visit iMazing.com and use coupon IMAZINGM1X to save 30% on all licenses to this stellar iPhone management utility that picks up where iTunes leaves you hanging.
- 00:28:58 New Apple Music Voice Plan
- 00:31:18 Homepod mini in pretty colors
- 00:34:37 AirPods
- Barry – AirPods 3rd gen vs. AirPods Pro?
- 00:38:41 MGG 896 Wrap-up and Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network