Technology works in different ways for each of us, and it’s often interesting to hear from folks who have different needs about why a certain bit of tech is “perfect” for them (or they “perfect” for it!). In this episode, John and Dave share thoughts from many of you about why tech does (or doesn’t!) fit your needs…and they learn (at least!) five new things along the way. Press play and lets learn together!
Who Is The "Perfect" User?
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 897 for Monday, October 25, 2021
- Help us…and help yourself! MGG Listener Survey! Some Answers!
- Quick Tips
- 00:03:35 Todd-QT-Live Text…and more!
- 00:05:40 David-QT-Group Reminders
- 00:07:59 Bruce-QT-895-App Store Reload using Command-R
- 00:11:49 Todd-QT-895-Use Command-R to refresh Mac App Store and Software Updates
- 00:13:02 QT-Hold and Pull Left in Messages trail to see timestamps
- What New Tech Is Perfect For You?
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:47:04 Bruce-Future of Apple Scripting
- 00:52:59 Ben-CSF-895-Don’t Forget About iTunes Match
- 00:58:45 Kenny-Why does my Bluetooth Drop Out?
- 01:06:21 Neal-894-TouchID and sudo Deets
auth sufficient pam_tid.so
-
- 01:10:34 Dan-Add Apple Watch to authenticate for sudo
- 01:12:20 MGG 897 Outtro