Who Is The "Perfect" User?

Technology works in different ways for each of us, and it’s often interesting to hear from folks who have different needs about why a certain bit of tech is “perfect” for them (or they “perfect” for it!). In this episode, John and Dave share thoughts from many of you about why tech does (or doesn’t!) fit your needs…and they learn (at least!) five new things along the way. Press play and lets learn together!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode. Leave this field empty if you're human: