Technology works in different ways for each of us, and it’s often interesting to hear from folks who have different needs about why a certain bit of tech is “perfect” for them (or they “perfect” for it!). In this episode, John and Dave share thoughts from many of you about why tech does (or doesn’t!) fit your needs…and they learn (at least!) five new things along the way. Press play and lets learn together!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Who Is The "Perfect" User?

7:30 AM Oct. 25th, 2021 | 01:16:50

Sponsors

