It’s been a busy week in the Apple world: the new M1 Pro/Max-based MacBook Pros began arriving, Monterey dropped for most, AirPods Gen 3 arrived, you had questions, and your two favorite geeks have answers! Listen as John and Dave help try to sort through all of this, deciding what’s important, what’s not, and which macOS Monterey Quick Tips you might’ve missed in the mayhem. Press play and learn at least five new things together with the MGG family!
macOS Monterey Quick Tips, M1 Choices, and Cool Stuff Found
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 898 for Monday, November 1, 2021
- 00:03:00 CLEAR’s Vax Pass used at PepCom
- Help us…and help yourself! MGG Listener Survey! Some Answers!
- Quick Tips
- 00:10:09 QT-Monterey’s Erase All Contents and Settings for T2 and M1
- 00:13:43 Scott-QT-New Window in iPadOS Mail
- 00:15:21 Jon-QTs-M1 Mac Thunderbolt Controllers, Disk Sharing, and More
- 00:19:43 David-QT-Geofencing Reminders (just read it as a quick tip, not a follow-up)
- 00:23:02 Andrew-QT-Random Windows Appearing? Reinstall CleanMyMac
- macOS Monterey Quick Tips
- 00:27:08 QT-Quick Note in Monterey — Move mouse to bottom right corner of screen(s?)
- Function-Q
- 00:29:14 No Server for macOS Monterey
- 00:30:35 Time Machine Progress Display
- 00:31:16 QT-Check Photos — Shared With You (on left) to see what others have shared with you. What other apps have you found this in?
- 00:32:21 No Universal Control…yet 🙁 and they moved Sidecar
- 00:34:59 QT-You can AirPlay from your iPhone to your Monterey-based Mac.
- 00:36:14 Do a ‘brew upgrade’ from Terminal after upgrading to Monterey. Also ‘brew reinstall <name>’ to force a Monterey-specific build to download.
- 00:37:50 Privacy – Mail Privacy Protection and Private Relay
- 00:40:27 Shortcuts!
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:41:25 Gary-CSF-Cleanup.Pictures – a Free Tool to Remove Objects from Images
- 00:43:04 DLH-CSF-Connect Your Printer to Alexa
- 00:44:59 Kenny-CSF-Eero 6.5 Brings Apple Improvements and More
- 00:46:51 CSF-AirPods Gen3
- 00:49:31 Visit https://live.macgeekgab.com/
- 00:50:08 CSF-Catalyst AirTag Clip-It Case
- 00:51:40 CSF-Speck’s AirTags Cases
- 00:55:00 Allison-CSM-M1 Pro/Max Decision Graph
- 01:02:44 DLH-CSF-New M1 Pro-based MacBook Pro
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 01:13:11 Gray-iCloud Private Relay Experience
- 01:16:19 Scaling an App to Fit below the notch
- 01:19:00 Kathie-How Much RAM to Get in new MacBook Pro?
- 01:26:56 MGG 898 Outtro