It’s been a busy week in the Apple world: the new M1 Pro/Max-based MacBook Pros began arriving, Monterey dropped for most, AirPods Gen 3 arrived, you had questions, and your two favorite geeks have answers! Listen as John and Dave help try to sort through all of this, deciding what’s important, what’s not, and which macOS Monterey Quick Tips you might’ve missed in the mayhem. Press play and learn at least five new things together with the MGG family!

macOS Monterey Quick Tips, M1 Choices, and Cool Stuff Found — Mac Geek Gab 898 episode image
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

macOS Monterey Quick Tips, M1 Choices, and Cool Stuff Found

11:15 AM Nov. 1st, 2021 | 01:30:08

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

