A Summit of Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 899
MacMost’s Gary Rosenzweig joins John and Dave today to share Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found and, yes, to help answer all of your Apple-related tech questions. Topics include dealing with Monterey’s “Load Content Directly” issues in Mail, Network Utility Replacements, Monterey image tricks, portable Apple Watch chargers, and much more! Press play and learn at least five new things with your three favorite geeks!
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 899 for Monday, November 8, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:32 Jeff-QT-Get Tracking Info from Pictures
- 00:04:15 Gary-QT-You Can use Live Text on your iPhone right in the Camera app, without taking a picture
- 00:06:48 QT-Monterey’s Live Text
- 00:10:23 QT-Preview now lets you specify permissions for password-protected exports
- 00:12:12 Gary-QT-The new Convert Image quick action in Monterey
- 00:16:46 Thanks to Gary Rosenzweig For Joining Us
- 00:21:54 Control personalized ads on the App Store, Apple News, and Stocks
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:25:49 Gary-CSF-Portable Apple Watch charger Gary used on a recent trip.
- 00:28:53 Richard-CSF-TopNotch hides the Notch on new MacBook Pros
- 00:32:52 Adam-CSF-Gandi.net Registrar comes with Free Email
- 00:34:49 Email Providers Detour
- Fastmail
- 00:39:52 Gary-CSF-MagSafe Car Mount Holder that Gary actually got because it is a tripod mount
- 00:43:28 CSF-Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:52:01 Todd-Network Utility Replacement - HE.NET Network Tools
sudo shutdown -r now
- Prompt SSH Client for iPhone
- 01:00:36 Restart Your iPhone
- 01:05:01 John-Mail won't load images, says "Load Content Directly"
- 01:18:00 Paul-Annoying Monterey Screen Effects
- 01:21:00 MGG 899 Outtro