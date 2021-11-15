Not The 900 Number You Expected — Mac Geek Gab 900

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · @DaveHamilton
| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Join John, Dave, and Pilot Pete as they celebrate the 900th episode of Mac Geek Gab. What will they do? They’ll answer your questions, share your tips, and ensure you (and they!) learn at least five new things, of course. That’s how it has worked for 899 episodes, so there’s no reason to think this one will be any different! Press play and enjoy hanging out with your three favorite geeks!

