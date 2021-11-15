Not The 900 Number You Expected — Mac Geek Gab 900
Join John, Dave, and Pilot Pete as they celebrate the 900th episode of Mac Geek Gab. What will they do? They’ll answer your questions, share your tips, and ensure you (and they!) learn at least five new things, of course. That’s how it has worked for 899 episodes, so there’s no reason to think this one will be any different! Press play and enjoy hanging out with your three favorite geeks!
Sponsors
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 900 for Monday, November 15, 2021
- 00:01:50 900 Episodes!
- June 13, 2005
- Still a PowerPC World. One week earlier, Apple announced their transition to Intel, which began in January, 2006 at Macworld Expo
- Mac OS X was 5 years old, and was 7 years away from being renamed “OS X”
- Tiger (10.4) had just been released, for $129, and episode 1 talked about our recent upgrades.
- The iPhone was two years away from its release, the iPad five years away.
- The iPod reigned supreme, with the full-color iPod Photo being release 6 months prior.
- Macworld Expo was about to return to Boston for one year only.
- Two years away from meeting Pilot Pete!
- 00:17:16 Doug-898-A reduced-capacity CES might just be fantastic
- Quick Tips
- 00:21:53 QT-Calculator in Spotlight…and Siri!
- 00:26:57 Val-QT-Reset Network Settings to Help Bluetooth Interference
- 00:29:54 QT-898-Apple’s Holiday Returns Extended through Jan 8th
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:34:43 JP-M1 Shutdown Shortcut
- Save to PDF - Trick fixed for High Sierra - MacSparky
- 00:39:56 Greg-Connecting Multiple Monitors to an M1 Mac
- 00:44:57 Tony-M1 Can’t Talk to USB-A Device
- More Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:53:52 Chuck-Best PDF Editor For the Mac?
- 00:59:16 Traveling and eSIMs
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:04:25 CSF-Sinjimoru MagSafe Wallet Grip Stand for iPhone $23
- CSF-Sinjimoru MagSafe Wallet - $18
- 01:09:30 Martyn-CSF-899-Network Toolbox for Mac (and more)
- 01:10:39 CSF-OWC Envoy Pro Elektron - 10Gbps USB drive. 910MBps W, 630MBps R. Crushproof, dustproof, waterproof.
- 01:13:20 CSF-DirecTV Stream – Regional Sports (Choice and above), Start In-Progress Recordings, TVE, VPN
- GetChannels.com
- 01:21:59 MGG 900 Outtro