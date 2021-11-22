Trapped In The Terminal — Mac Geek Gab 901
This week John and Dave find themselves trapped in the Terminal. Will your two favorite geeks escape? Press play to find out as they dig through a few Terminal commands, new and old, invoke some Shortcuts, talk about self-service repairs, empty the Trash, solve a draining battery, and more! You’re guaranteed to learn five new things or your money back!
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 901 for Monday, November 22, 2021
- 00:01:41 Who Would you like to see join us?
- Cool Stuff Found in Terminal
- 00:03:25 Stephen-CSF-networkQuality Speedtest Built-into Monterey
brew install speedtest-cli
-
- 00:07:41 John tested 5G
- 00:10:52 Elliot-CSM-899-Use Shortcuts on iPhone to Restart Your Mac
- 00:13:32 CSF-youtube-dl slow? Use yt-dlp instead – brew install yt-dlp
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:21:07 CSF-Apple’s new Self-Service Repair Program
- 00:27:40 Drewski-Stubborn Trash Issue
- Trash It! For Mac
- Mac’s Trash won’t empty? Here’s how to fix it
- CleanMyMac X Empties Trash
- OnyX
- 00:34:09 Mac Draining Battery During Sleep at 1% per hour
- Dave’s Bug Report about Channels
pmset -g log | grep "Wake Requests"
- 00:40:28 Robb-Auto Network Login Issues
- 00:48:29 Walter-Encrypting Local Network Time Machine Backups
- Follow-Ups
- 00:57:51 899-Monterey’s iCloud Private Relay *DOES* Come Up with Ethernet
- 01:05:15 Michael-Smart Switch and VLAN
- 01:11:41 Dictating Emoji with Siri…Doesn’t Work
- 01:13:47 Donna-899-Use the UDP Acronym to Remember How to Restart Your iPhone
- 01:16:18 Tanel-898-"No Longer With You" Notifications for Apple Devices
- 01:17:54 MGG 901 Outtro