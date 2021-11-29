Keyboards, Audio, and More! – Mac Geek Gab 902
What’s more delicious than the sound of your fingers typing on a chunky mechanical keyboard? Hi-res audio coming out of your AirPods, of course! Good news: in today’s episode your two favorite geeks give you both! That’s not all, though. John and Dave talk through more Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found than you can shake a stick at, and even answer your questions, too. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Theragun. The Gen4 Theragun with OLED screen is designed to make you feel like you’re holding something from the future…and to make you feel great! Visit Therabody.com/MGG to Try Theragun for Thirty Days starting at only $199.
SPONSOR: Wealthfront was designed by financial experts to help you turn your good ideas into great investments without the hassle of doing everything yourself. Get your first $5,000 managed for FREE for life at Wealthfront.com/MGG.
SPONSOR: Hunter Douglas – Custom Shades and more. Visit HunterDouglas.com/mgg to take advantage of their Season of Style rebate savings event.
SPONSOR: Other World Computing: OWC’s Holiday Sale includes up to 90% discounts on your Docks, Hubs, Memory, Accessories, and More!
SPONSOR: Imperfect Foods, a grocery delivery service offering delicious, sustainable groceries. Save 20% off your first 4 orders when using promo code MGG at ImperfectFoods.com.
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 902 for Monday, November 29, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:08 Giles-QT-Rotate iPhone to Enhance Calculator
- 00:03:08 QTRevisited-Tabs in Mail
- 00:06:33 Todd-QT-Shutdown Shortcut
- 00:07:38 Clif-QT-Strip PDF Passwords with Print/Save
- 00:09:28 Adam-QT-Link PDF to Calendar Invite
- 00:10:20 Patrick-900-QT-Using Multiple Commands for Print Dialog...with a Side of Markup!
- 00:14:21 QT-Enable High Efficiency AAC for Cellular Streaming
- 00:16:55 QT-Disk Utility Can Now Manage Snapshots
- 00:18:24 Stephen-QT-901-Test Network Quality on iPhone, too
- Sponsors
- 00:21:11 SPONSOR: Wealthfront was designed by financial experts to help you turn your good ideas into great investments without the hassle of doing everything yourself. Get your first $5,000 managed for FREE for life at Wealthfront.com/MGG.
- 00:22:57 SPONSOR: Imperfect Foods, a grocery delivery service offering delicious, sustainable groceries. Save 20% off your first 4 orders when using promo code MGG at ImperfectFoods.com.
- 00:24:38 SPONSOR: Hunter Douglas – Custom Shades and more. Visit HunterDouglas.com/mgg to take advantage of their Season of Style rebate savings event.
- Keyboard Time
- 00:26:06 CSF-IQUNIX F96 Mechanical Bluetooth Keyboard
- 00:30:01 CSF-Matias Tactile Pro Keyboard
- 00:33:46 Glen-CSF-894-Keychron K2 Keyboard
- 00:35:33 Tim-CSF-Logitech K780 Keyboard for switching between devices
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:37:37 CSF-Twitter Blue premium service launched…with new features!
- 00:42:57 CSF-Sonos Finally Supports DTS Sound! …and Battery Saver
- 00:47:20 Mike-CSF-TUNAI Firefly LDAC Bluetooth Receiver
- 00:50:27 Martyn-CSF-899-MagSafe Tripod Mount
- Sponsors
- 00:51:27 SPONSOR: Theragun. The Gen4 Theragun with OLED screen is designed to make you feel like you’re holding something from the future…and to make you feel great! Visit Therabody.com/MGG to Try Theragun for Thirty Days starting at only $199.
- 00:53:26 SPONSOR: Other World Computing: OWC’s Holiday Sale includes up to 90% discounts on your Docks, Hubs, Memory, Accessories, and More!
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:54:51 Abhi-Fixing Stuck iPhone
- 01:02:59 Dave’s Drive Keeps Falling Off
- 01:04:03 Ben-900-Would Disabling iCloud Keychain help when Resetting iPhone Network Settings?
- 01:07:54 Steve-Clear Case Dave has on iPhone 13 mini?
- 01:13:29 CSF-Lovesac StealthTech
- 01:15:34 MGG 902 Outtro