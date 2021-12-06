Prioritizing The Bachelorette — Mac Geek Gab 903
Oftentimes we find ourselves relying upon technology to help maintain family harmony. Listen as John and Dave share a few of your (and their!) examples of just how this can work, and they solve a few problems along the way. If you’re a long-time MGG listener, though, you know that’s not all you get in this episode! Quick Tips and Cool Stuff found are peppered in, as well as a few extra hints and tips from your two favorite geeks. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 903 for Monday, December 6, 2021
- 00:02:05 Using eSIMdb to find your international service
- Quick Tips
- 00:09:18 Dale-QT-Change Reminders Time from Wheel to Number Pad
- 00:11:23 QT-iOS 15.1 Lets You Stop Alarms with Your Voice
- 00:12:06 Mike-QT-Setting a Contact's Photo on iOS 15
- 00:13:48 Todd-QT-Clear All Notifications
- Tips and PSAs
- 00:20:20 PCUnix-Enlarged Cursor Causes Memory Bloat on 8GB M1 Macs
- 00:24:02 Tangent time about programming languages!
- 00:31:27 Dan-SIP and That Annoying Trash That Won't Empty
csrutil disable
-
- 00:34:22 T2M2 1.19-Intended to be the last version compatible with backing up to HFS+
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:42:53 Raymond-CSF-902-ClipGrab for YouTube Video Download
- 00:43:59 Todd-CSF-Use TextSnipper for a Productivity Boost
- 00:45:14 Bob-CSF-CheatSheet to Reveal Keyboard Shortcuts
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:50:30 CSF-New Synology Router and SRM coming next year!
- 00:58:34 CSF-CIO
MysteryMagSafe-and-Apple-Watch Power Bank–CIO-MB20W-5000-MAS (no longer a mystery thanks to listener Steven!)
- 01:03:14 CSF-Earthworks Ethos Microphone
- Family Harmony
- 01:06:21 Ed-Prioritizing The Bachelorette
- RarBG TV Section (use a VPN!)
- 01:13:13 Mike and The Boss-Using Synology Photos to Manage Shared Libraries
- 01:16:02 David-Sharing ETA when Driving to Someone?
- 01:19:04 MGG 903 Outtro