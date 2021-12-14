Apple’s Jeremy Butcher talks Apple Business Essentials – Mac Geek Gab 905
Apple recently announced-and-released the beta of their new MDM solution, Apple Business Essentials. Today we have Jeremy Butcher, Enterprise and Education Product Marketing Manager at Apple here to help us answer our questions about exactly what Apple Business Essentials can do for us and how it all works in a real-world setting. Press play and enjoy learning five new things about Apple Business Essentials!
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 905 for Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- 00:01:30 Apple’s Jeremy Butcher Talks Apple Business Essentials
- 00:29:39 MGG 905 Outtro