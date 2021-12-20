Did you know Siri can record your voice and send that to someone? Did you know you could stream directly from Plex to Sonos? How about running your vacuum when you’re not home? These are the Quick Tips John and Dave share in the very first segment of the show… and then it grows from there! Your two favorite geeks help a few listeners solve their mesh Wi-Fi problems, the M1’s mouse-related memory leak gets a little clearer, and Mac mini wake-from-sleep issues are resolved…some of them, at least! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

