Change Is a Foot – Mac Geek Gab 906
Did you know Siri can record your voice and send that to someone? Did you know you could stream directly from Plex to Sonos? How about running your vacuum when you’re not home? These are the Quick Tips John and Dave share in the very first segment of the show… and then it grows from there! Your two favorite geeks help a few listeners solve their mesh Wi-Fi problems, the M1’s mouse-related memory leak gets a little clearer, and Mac mini wake-from-sleep issues are resolved…some of them, at least! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 906 for Monday, December 20, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:03:25 Robert-QT-Sonos Streaming Tip
- 00:07:18 Tony-QT-Siri, Reply With Audio
- 00:09:20 HomePod Minis are on sale for $79.99
- 00:10:48 Donna-QT-iOS 15.2’s Legacy Contact Setting
- 00:11:35 Rob-904-Use IFTTT or Alexa to Geofence Your Robot Vacuum
- 00:14:26 QT-Nuclear Focus
- 00:18:11 SPONSOR: Hunter Douglas – Custom Shades and more. Visit HunterDouglas.com/mgg to get your copy of their free Design Guide.
- 00:19:45 SPONSOR: Bespoke Post is here with a new seasonal line-up of must-have Box of Awesome collections. Each box costs only $45 but has over $70 worth of gear inside. Visit BoxOfAwesome.com and enter code MGG for 20% off your first box.
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:21:34 Dusty-Fixing Mail.app Search Wonkiness
- 00:26:17 Eliot-My Mac Connects to the Wrong Wi-Fi
- 00:33:50 Joe-My Mesh is Acting Wonky
- 00:47:41 Russell-Another Mouse-Cursor-Related M1 Mac Memory Leak
- 00:50:21 SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.
- 00:51:49 SPONSOR: Zocdoc, the easiest way to find a great doctor and instantly book an appointment. Sign up for FREE at Zocdoc.com/MGG and download the app today.
- More Questions and Tips
- 00:53:23 Troubleshooting for other people
- 00:59:42 Jamie-Avoid Mac mini Sleep Issues with USB-C-to-HDMI Cable
- 01:02:33 Ken-904-The “Optimize Storage” Cop-Out
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:07:47 CSF-Elecjet Apollo Ultra Power Bank. 87W, 10000MaH. Light!
- 01:10:58 Paul-CSF-Rsync.net Open Source Backup Platform
- 01:13:47 Dulcesita-T-Mobile offers $10/mo YouTube TV Credit
- 01:14:18 MGG 906 Outtro