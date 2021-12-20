Change Is a Foot – Mac Geek Gab 906

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · @DaveHamilton
| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
Change Is a Foot – Mac Geek Gab 906 episode image
Download Audio

Did you know Siri can record your voice and send that to someone? Did you know you could stream directly from Plex to Sonos? How about running your vacuum when you’re not home? These are the Quick Tips John and Dave share in the very first segment of the show… and then it grows from there! Your two favorite geeks help a few listeners solve their mesh Wi-Fi problems, the M1’s mouse-related memory leak gets a little clearer, and Mac mini wake-from-sleep issues are resolved…some of them, at least! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Upstart. Whether it’s paying off credit cards, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding personal expenses, Upstart looks at more than your credit score and can offer you smarter rates with trusted partners. Visit Upstart.com/MGG today to learn more.

SPONSOR: Bespoke Post is here with a new seasonal line-up of must-have Box of Awesome collections. Each box costs only $45 but has over $70 worth of gear inside. Visit BoxOfAwesome.com and enter code MGG for 20% off your first box.

SPONSOR: Zocdoc, the easiest way to find a great doctor and instantly book an appointment. Sign up for FREE at Zocdoc.com/MGG and download the app today.

SPONSOR: Hunter Douglas – Custom Shades and more. Visit HunterDouglas.com/mgg to take advantage of their Season of Style rebate savings event.

Show Notes

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.