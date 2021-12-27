Email, Atmos, and LiDAR…Oh My! — Mac Geek Gab 907

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · @DaveHamilton
| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
Email, Atmos, and LiDAR...Oh My! — Mac Geek Gab 907 episode image
Download Audio

You know what happens when your two favorite geeks get together, don’t you? Geeky talk about all kinds of things AND answers to all your questions. Listen as Dave and John help solve your email filtering issues, your Atmos setup, your house-cleaning needs, and more… all while ensuring everyone listening learns at least five new things. Press play…and enjoy this final episode of 2021!

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Other World Computing’s new miniStack STX is exactly The Thunderbolt 4 Hub you want for your mac Mini. Same form factor, sits under your Mac mini, and has four Thunderbolt 4 ports and it’s a storage enclosure, too!

SPONSOR: Wealthfront was designed by financial experts to help you turn your good ideas into great investments without the hassle of doing everything yourself. Get your first $5,000 managed for FREE for life at Wealthfront.com/MGG.

SPONSOR: Imperfect Foods, a grocery delivery service offering delicious, sustainable groceries. Save 20% off your first 4 orders when using promo code MGG at ImperfectFoods.com.

SPONSOR: Truebill is the new app that helps you identify and stop paying for subscriptions you don’t need…or forgot about! Truebill.com/MGG could save you thousands per year!

 

Show Notes

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.