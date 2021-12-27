Email, Atmos, and LiDAR…Oh My! — Mac Geek Gab 907
You know what happens when your two favorite geeks get together, don’t you? Geeky talk about all kinds of things AND answers to all your questions. Listen as Dave and John help solve your email filtering issues, your Atmos setup, your house-cleaning needs, and more… all while ensuring everyone listening learns at least five new things. Press play…and enjoy this final episode of 2021!
Sponsors
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 907 for Monday, December 27, 2021
- Quick Tips
- 00:03:03 Ben-QT-Use Live Text to Share a Password
- 00:04:30 Thad-QT-Sleeping Macs Via Keyboard
- 00:05:20 Ben-QT-904-Quick-set Do Not Disturb in Monterey 12.1
- 00:06:21 Check activity history in shared Notes
- 00:11:12 Tony-QT-Trash (or Archive) in iPhone/iPad Mail by Long-Pressing
- Sponsors
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:17:54 Larry-Managing All My Email Rules
- 00:25:01 iCloud+ Custom Email Domain Setup Process
- 00:30:42 Barbara-AirTag Car Mounting Option
- 00:36:44 Allison-906-Backblaze Will Ship You a Restoration Drive, too
- 00:47:28 Andrew-Sonos Arc with Dolby Atmos for Matrix 4 and LG 4K HDR
- Sponsors
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:54:42 CSF-HomePod Mini
- 01:08:50 Joe-CSF-Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR
- 01:10:00 Russell-CSF-Fing provides NameBench Alternative
- 01:14:19 Donna-CSF-Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter Case
- 01:15:27 CSF-Canva for uploading/editing/dissecting PDFs and more
- 01:16:33 MGG 907 Outtro