A Little Notification Goes A Long Way – Mac Geek Gab 908
Did you know you could create a reminder from macOS Mail? How would you like to learn about three new ways to toggle Do Not Disturb? Or a solution for dictating emojis? All this and more in just the first Quick Tips segment of the show. Then John and Dave are on to answering your questions about managing media, tweaking your AirPods, managing your Mac’s thermal limits, and wrapping up with some Cool Stuff Found. Press play and enjoy learning five new things with your two favorite geeks!
Sponsors
SPONSOR: MacUpdater. One of our favorite apps is now one of our favorite sponsors. Download MacUpdater v2.1 to ensure you’re keeping all your apps up-to-date. Be sure to use coupon code MGGQ1 to save 10% on your order.
SPONSOR: Thesis. Go to TakeThesis.com/MGG to take Thesis’s 3-minute quiz to help cut through the brain fog, feel energized without any crash, and get a little motivation to help find your flow. TakeThesis.com/MGG saves you 10%, too.
SPONSOR: Zocdoc, the easiest way to find a great doctor and instantly book an appointment. Sign up for FREE at Zocdoc.com/MGG and download the app today.
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 908 for Monday, January 3, 2022
- 00:04:04 The Mac Observer has been sold…MGG Goes Independent!
- Quick Tips
- 00:14:08 David-QT-Create a Reminder from macOS Mail (first item)
- 00:17:17 Todd-QT Enable/Disable Do Not Disturb
- 00:18:28 Scott-Turning Do Not Disturb On/Off the Easy Way
- 00:21:06 Master of your own domain…revised!
- 00:22:07 Ari-QT-901-Dictating Emojis with Siri
- 00:24:27 Tony-QT-907-Share Passwords via AirDrop
- Sponsors
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:33:20 Timothy-Choosing Which media to leave on iPhone, which to leave in iCloud
- iMazing to manage your media
- MGG Live Chat
- Apple Business Essentials
- 00:38:33 Brian-How do I control Apple Music's mobile data usage?
- 00:41:52 Calibrate audio on Apple TV (and homepod?)
- 00:45:43 Mark-Another Way to Sleep a Mac: Control-Command-Q
- 00:46:26 Ari-Showing a Bright Clock in Focus Mode?
- 00:49:14 Brian-Video Metadata Editing
- 00:52:53 Ned-AirPods Keep Re-connecting to Other Devices
- 00:57:33 Dany-12 TB Drive Showing Up as 2 TB
- 01:01:31 Managing your AirPods auto-connection
- 01:03:07 Louis-907-Max of 3 email addresses per domain
- 01:06:44 Kiwi Graham-kernel_task uses CPU for Thermal Management
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:09:43 John-CSF-MyRadar App Shows Times for High/Low
- 01:13:04 Timothy-CSF-907-Airmail for Email Management
- 01:14:54 MGG 908 Outtro