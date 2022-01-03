A Little Notification Goes A Long Way – Mac Geek Gab 908

Did you know you could create a reminder from macOS Mail? How would you like to learn about three new ways to toggle Do Not Disturb? Or a solution for dictating emojis? All this and more in just the first Quick Tips segment of the show. Then John and Dave are on to answering your questions about managing media, tweaking your AirPods, managing your Mac’s thermal limits, and wrapping up with some Cool Stuff Found. Press play and enjoy learning five new things with your two favorite geeks!

SPONSOR: MacUpdater. One of our favorite apps is now one of our favorite sponsors. Download MacUpdater v2.1 to ensure you’re keeping all your apps up-to-date. Be sure to use coupon code MGGQ1 to save 10% on your order.

SPONSOR: Thesis. Go to TakeThesis.com/MGG to take Thesis’s 3-minute quiz to help cut through the brain fog, feel energized without any crash, and get a little motivation to help find your flow. TakeThesis.com/MGG saves you 10%, too.

SPONSOR: Zocdoc, the easiest way to find a great doctor and instantly book an appointment. Sign up for FREE at Zocdoc.com/MGG and download the app today.

Show Notes

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

