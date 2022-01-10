Learning From Distractions — Mac Geek Gab 909
Everything’s distracting, especially to many of us geeks. That’s ok, though. Listen as John and Dave plow through their distractions to ensure everyone learns at least five new things. Your two favorite geeks troubleshoot AirPods, AirTags, Multitouch, and slow SSDs. They also share Cool Stuff Found from CES and beyond with products from JBL, Shokz, Pozio, Plugable, and more! Press play and enjoy.
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Headspace — Feel happier! Headspace is Meditation made simple. Get one month for free at Headspace.com/MGG
SPONSOR: Trade. The journey to the perfect cup starts with taking Trade’s quiz. Your answer allows Trade to pair you with the perfect coffee to fit your tastes. Get $20 off your first three bags when you go to drinktrade.com/mgg using promo code mgg.
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 909 for Monday, January 10, 2022
- 00:02:04 MGG Merch is coming!
- Quick Tips
- 00:06:14 Donna-QT-Get 5% Cash Back with Apple Card Now
- 00:08:03 Allison-The difference between W1 and H1 chips in Airpods
- 00:10:07 PCUnix-Plus-Addressing works with iCloud Custom Domains
- 00:13:46 PCUnix-AirTags Need More Light
- 00:17:25 Dean Rubine Showing off Multitouch
- 00:19:19 Joe-Bluetooth Keyboard not recognized at startup with FileVault active
- 00:24:19 Check Your Synology Certificates
- Sponsors
- 00:27:24 SPONSOR: Trade. The journey to the perfect cup starts with taking Trade’s quiz. Your answer allows Trade to pair you with the perfect coffee to fit your tastes. Get $20 off your first three bags when you go to drinktrade.com/mgg using promo code mgg.
- 00:29:39 SPONSOR: Headspace — Feel happier! Headspace is Meditation made simple. Get one month for free at Headspace.com/MGG
- Follow-ups
- 00:31:22 Synology Follow-up
- 00:34:35 Plus-Addressing and Server-side e-mail rules
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:37:19 CSF-JBL Pulse 5
- 00:40:28 CSF-Shokz OpenRun Pro $179.95
- 00:44:09 CSF-Pozio Privacy Control for Smart Speakers, Phones, More
- 00:46:52 Lawyer Jeff-CSF-MacMiniVault for colocating your Mini
- 00:54:18 Speedtest Logistics
- 00:58:33 CSF-Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Docking Station adds DisplayLink to M1 Macs
- 01:00:45 CSF-Rush-themed Pinball Machines from Stern Pinball
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 01:04:46 Matthew-My AirPods Keep Pairing in The Case
- 01:10:02 Jason-SSD Slowed to a Crawl
sudo trimforce enable
-
- 01:16:49 MGG 909 Outtro