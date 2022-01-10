Everything’s distracting, especially to many of us geeks. That’s ok, though. Listen as John and Dave plow through their distractions to ensure everyone learns at least five new things. Your two favorite geeks troubleshoot AirPods, AirTags, Multitouch, and slow SSDs. They also share Cool Stuff Found from CES and beyond with products from JBL, Shokz, Pozio, Plugable, and more! Press play and enjoy.

Get In Touch: