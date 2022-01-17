The One After 909 – Mac Geek Gab 910

Dave Hamilton John F. Braun
&
@DaveHamilton · @johnfbraun
| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.
The One After 909 – Mac Geek Gab 910 episode image
Download Audio

Listen as your two favorite geeks share tips and tricks about sharing photo libraries, writing Shortcuts, scanning pictures with your iPhone, choosing the best USB or Thunderbolt dock, and more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things along with Dave and John in this week’s episode of Mac Geek Gab.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text from Bare Bones Software is now ready for Big Sur and M1-powered Macs!

SPONSOR: Truebill is the new app that helps you identify and stop paying for subscriptions you don’t need…or forgot about! Truebill.com/MGG could save you thousands per year!

SPONSOR: MacUpdater. One of our favorite apps is now one of our favorite sponsors. Download MacUpdater v2.1 to ensure you’re keeping all your apps up-to-date. Be sure to use coupon code MGGQ1 to save 10% on your order.

Show Notes

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.