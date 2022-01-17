The One After 909 – Mac Geek Gab 910
Listen as your two favorite geeks share tips and tricks about sharing photo libraries, writing Shortcuts, scanning pictures with your iPhone, choosing the best USB or Thunderbolt dock, and more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things along with Dave and John in this week’s episode of Mac Geek Gab.
- Quick Tips
Tony-QT-Hold Mute for Hold
QT-Disable Scores and Exciting Games on Apple TV
Michael-QT-908-Siri Reminders Tip
- To HomePod mini - “Hey Siri where’s my iPhone?”
Dale-QT-Command-R for Replace
Pensacola Craig-QT-Use cabinet bumpers to increase keyboard angle
QT-Manage Contact Groups with Delete Key and Menus, not Contextual-Clicks
Roy-Is There A Silence Unknown Callers Shortcut
David-GC-Sharing Photo Libraries
- 00:31:00 Andy-Quiet Headphones in One Ear After OS Upgrade
- Bose QC35II Headphones
- sudo pkill bluetoothd
- How to Reset Bluetooth in macOS Monterey
Laura-Which Thunderbolt Dock to get?
David-GC-Best way to scan pix with iPhone?
Tony-Use Notes to Store Receipts
CSF-iBotta to save money and get cash back
Leofwin-Safe to upgrade to Synology DSM 7
Reset Synology Network Interface
Jorge-906-Mail.App Search Reset/Fix
- 01:13:24 Donna-909-Apple Card 3% Discounts Follow-up
- Panera Bread, Nike, Uber, Walgreens, T-Mobile, Exxon Mobil
- American Express Bonvoy Card
- American Express Blue Cash Preferred gets John 6% on groceries
