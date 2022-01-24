Keep Your Mac Out Of The ER — Mac Geek Gab 911
Each week, Dave and John come together to solve your problems and answer your questions. This week, that includes lots of great Quick Tips, troubleshooting tools, and ways of ensuring you keep your Mac, iPhone, and other Apple devices as trouble-free as possible. Press play and join your two favorite geeks in learning five new things!
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Kandji.io. Next-generation Apple device management for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Visit Kandji.io/mgg today so they can hear what you need and get you rolling.
SPONSOR: Thesis. Go to TakeThesis.com/MGG to take Thesis’s 3-minute quiz to help cut through the brain fog, feel energized without any crash, and get a little motivation to help find your flow. TakeThesis.com/MGG saves you 10%, too.
SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs. Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and post your first job for free!
SPONSOR: New Relic. Combining 16 different monitoring products, New Relic ensures you can pinpoint the source of your software issues quickly and get back up and running when you need it. Visit NewRelic.com/MGG to get 100GB of data free, forever, no credit card required!
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 911 for Monday, January 24, 2022
- 00:02:15 The MGG Merch Store is Live!
- Quick Tips
- 00:04:18 Steve-QT-Bulk Rename in Finder
- 00:06:50 Robin-QT Double Click Double Arrow to Expand Window
- 00:08:12 Drewski-QT-Don't Get Caught Emptying Non-Existent Trash
- 00:09:55 Tony-QT-Save Scans of Your User Manuals
- 00:12:04 Daniel-QT-910-Netflix Autoplay Settings (Sadie – QT segment cut should start at 00:14:09)
- 00:14:28 QT-Right or left swipe on Apple TV remote to see title of screen saver
- Sponsors
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:20:03 Ben-What do you use to uninstall App Data automatically?
- 00:22:11 Cindy-Restore Old System State with Local Snapshot
- 00:25:38 Gary-Best Path to Upgrade to a Clean Monterey Installation
- 00:30:33 A new Wordle CSF…coming?
- 00:35:34 Walt-Crazy Response from Microsoft Support about Office Activation Error!
- 00:39:11 Scott-Tracking Calendar Invitations and Responses
- 00:45:29 Monterey(?) Adds App Store searching
- Sponsors
- Photo Scanning Solutions
- 00:51:58 Vegas-910-CSF-PhotoScan from Google to scan and remove glare
- 00:53:30 David-CSF-Scan Photos with $99 Epson Perfection V39 Flat Bed Scanner
- 00:55:31 Will-CSF-910-Epson Fast Foto Scanner Solution
- 00:56:42 David-910-iPhone Setup to Scan 200 Photos an Hour
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:59:26 Steve-CSF-MagSafe 3-in-1 Mophie Travel Charger
- 01:00:18 CSF-NYTSTND MagSafe charging block for your Apple devices
- 01:03:58 Larry-CSF-Money for Nothing with CoinOut app
- 01:06:53 Zack-CSF-910-The Chase Amazon Rewards Cards
- 01:08:57 CSF-Arculus Card for Cryptocurrency Cold Storage
- 01:11:58 MGG 911 Outtro