Silent Failures Are Bad News — Mac Geek Gab 912
Everything seems fine, but is it? How do you know if something has failed if you don’t get a notification? Listen to your three favorite geeks talk through how this manifests in several areas of life, including Time Machine, Streaming TV, Cell Service…and propane! That’s not all, though: John F. Braun, Dave Hamilton, and Pilot Pete walk you through a series of Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found which ensure you learn at least five new things! Press play and enjoy.
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 912 for Monday, January 31, 2022
- Quick Tips
- 00:03:43 Ben-QT-Drag ScreenShot Floating Thumbnail Instead of Copy/Paste
- 00:07:00 Harvey-QT-Selecting Dialog Options with Space Bar on the Mac, and
- 00:08:04 Harvey-QT-Selecting Numbers with One Finger on iPhone
- 00:09:16 Patrick-QT-Characters to avoid in Filenames - Use dashes for dates!
- 00:15:20 Allison-QT-Use Your Lampshade as a Tripod
- 00:17:43 Joe-QT-Safari Tab Groups Cause New Windows to Spawn
- 00:20:13 QT-Re-order your Fubo.TV favorites so you don’t get caught seeing TV you don’t want to see
- 00:23:13 Call your provider and ask for a discount
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:29:03 Stephen-Photo Duplicate Finder?
- 00:32:30 David-911-Sharing User Manuals with Family
- 00:34:15 Todd-Live Text versus Searchable PDF
- 00:40:37 Susan-Pulling all my home security cameras together
- 00:50:06 Steve-Is Time Machine Really Necessary?
- More Questions
- 01:01:23 Scott-What to do now that G Suite Free is Going Away?
- Cool Stuff Found
- 01:09:26 CSF-Visible Mobile Service (Verizon MVNO)
- Mint Mobile (T-Mobile MVNO)
- 01:10:52 PokeFi for International Data
- 01:12:23 Patrick-CSF-Cellmapper.Net to Find Nearby Towers
- 01:14:02 Todd-CSF-FSMonitor for Finding a Preference File,
- 01:15:45 MGG 912 Outtro
- CSF-Fling’s The World Is In Our Hands
- Mac Geek Gab YouTube Page
- Mac Geek Gab Live Calendar
