Everything seems fine, but is it? How do you know if something has failed if you don’t get a notification? Listen to your three favorite geeks talk through how this manifests in several areas of life, including Time Machine, Streaming TV, Cell Service…and propane! That’s not all, though: John F. Braun, Dave Hamilton, and Pilot Pete walk you through a series of Quick Tips and Cool Stuff Found which ensure you learn at least five new things! Press play and enjoy.

