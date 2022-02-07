We know…Cool Stuff Found sometimes gets expensive, but new geeky gear is so much fun! Thankfully, this episode has tons of free advice from your three favorite geeks, too, including a better way to provide tapback reactions in Messages, a way to see the email addresses in Mail, limiting people’s ability to track your Mac (and you!), and keeping a wired backup for your Bluetooth keyboard. And that’s just the first 15 minutes of the show. Press play and listen as Dave, John, and Pilot Pete walk you through all of this and more. Don’t Get Caught!

