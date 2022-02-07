Spending Airplane Dollars on Cool Stuff Found – Mac Geek Gab 913
We know…Cool Stuff Found sometimes gets expensive, but new geeky gear is so much fun! Thankfully, this episode has tons of free advice from your three favorite geeks, too, including a better way to provide tapback reactions in Messages, a way to see the email addresses in Mail, limiting people’s ability to track your Mac (and you!), and keeping a wired backup for your Bluetooth keyboard. And that’s just the first 15 minutes of the show. Press play and listen as Dave, John, and Pilot Pete walk you through all of this and more. Don’t Get Caught!
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 913 for Monday, February 7, 2022
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:37 Ben-QT-Use Command-T for Tapback on macOS Messages
- 00:03:41 Andrew-QT-Swipe Anywhere on iPhone Camera Screen to Change Modes
- 00:04:40 QT-Disable (or enable) Mail > Preferences > Viewing > Use Smart Addresses
- 00:06:28 Jon-QT-Limit IP Address Tracking is in Network Preference Pane
- 00:11:05 Javier-QT-902-Keep a wired backup for your Bluetooth Keyboard
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:20:06 Christopher-HomePod mini issues with Stereo and Lag
- 00:29:25 Kaz-Should I Connect Ethernet to my Wi-Fi Mesh?
- 00:32:00 Larry-External Drive Lights Are On But Nobody's Home
- 00:36:05 Tim-Access iCloud Drive Document Versions
- It could be doing it via APFS snapshots local to that system?
- 00:44:17 Jim-What's Your Favorite 27" UHD/4K Monitor These Days?
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:57:17 Pilot Pete-CSF-SkullCandy Indy ANC Earbuds
- Airplane Dollars - Real Airplane USD’s
- 01:00:59 Russell-CSF-Patrick Wardle's macOS Security Tools at Objective-See
- 01:02:21 Gene-CSF-CalcService from Devon adds Calculation Service to macOS
- 01:05:02 CSF-EZQuest Ultimate Power 120W, 3-port PD Wall Charger
- 01:06:30 C(reepy)SF-Request Your Amazon Data
- 01:11:35 Mark-CSF-912-Look at Amcrest Cameras and SightHound Video for Surveillance at Home
- 01:12:47 Eric-MGG T-Shirt Limited Edition!
- 01:15:16 Adam-CSF-Steve Jobs Business Card, Floor Plan, and More!
- 01:19:30 MGG 913 Outtro