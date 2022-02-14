There’s an Email Conspiracy! — Mac Geek Gab 914

Dave Hamilton John F. Braun
&
@DaveHamilton · @johnfbraun
Mac Geek Gab Podcast

There's an Email Conspiracy! — Mac Geek Gab 914 episode image
Dave seems to think there’s an email conspiracy, and he explains how to avoid it to you and John. That’s not all, of course. Your Quick Tips help everyone use markup better, create a “Start the Day” shortcut, use Focus better, and more. Press play and listen as your two geeks share all of this and much, much more. Have fun…and don’t get caught!

Sponsors

SPONSOR: The Jordan Harbinger Show. Jordan is a master interviewer, obsessed about audio quality, and focused on producing a great show that we think you’re going to love.

SPONSOR: BBEdit, the power tool for text from Bare Bones Software is now ready for Big Sur and M1-powered Macs!

SPONSOR: Thesis. Go to TakeThesis.com/MGG to take Thesis’s 3-minute quiz to help cut through the brain fog, feel energized without any crash, and get a little motivation to help find your flow. TakeThesis.com/MGG saves you 10%, too.

SPONSOR: Hunter Douglas – Custom Shades and more. Visit HunterDouglas.com/mgg today for your free Style Gets Smarter design guide.

Show Notes

