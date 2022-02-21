Quick Tips Galore! — Mac Geek Gab 915
This week, it seems it was impossible for Dave, John, and Pilot Pete to stop giving Quick Tips. Even the topics which your three favorite geeks thought were questions turned out to include a copious amount of Quick Tips. Hey, worse things could happen, right? iOS tips, macOS tips, Shazam tips (and a story about Shazam’s origin!), iPadOS tips, APFS snapshots tips, internet recovery on M1 tips, and tips about pinning Safari Tabs and Contacts are maybe half of what you’ll get in this episode. Press play and enjoy… and you might have to listen twice just to absorb everything!
Sponsors
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 915 for Monday, February 21, 2022
- Quick Tips
- 00:02:34 Bob-QT-Long press Zero on iOS for the Degrees symbol
- 00:06:25 Greg-QT-Use Shazam to recognize songs in movies
- 00:12:09 Mark-QT-iPadOS Multitasking Tip
- 00:15:18 QT-Python (2.7) Goes away with macOS 12.3
- Sponsors
- More Quick Tips
- 00:23:37 QT-Manage Free Space of Your Boot Drive with CCC.
- CCC > Volumes > “- Data” Volume > Snapshots > Free space requirement
- 00:29:50 Monterey, APFS, and Snapshots
- 00:33:23 Brad-QT-Nuke and Pave an M1 Mac to Current macOS
- 00:36:30 Donna-QT-Hold Down Period in iPhone Safari Keyboard for TLD Shortcuts - Only works in the default Apple Keyboard. Works great when at business with an iPad as the POS system to put in your e-mail address.
- 00:39:50 QT-Pin a Tab in Safari Just By Dragging Into Pinned Section
- 00:41:48 QT-Pin Contacts in Messages
- 00:44:42 QT-Select Audio with macOS FaceTime by changing System Sound Input
- Sponsors
- Quick Tips Baked Inside Answers to Questions
- 00:50:06 Father John-Drives Mount and Unmounting, What to Do?
- 00:59:54 Simon-Double iCloud Documents Folders - disable and then re-enable iCloud
- 01:03:00 Pete’s Strange issues!
- 01:05:06 Jeremy-External Drive Won't Eject
- 01:11:21 MGG 915 Outtro