A Cool Stuff Found Cornucopia — Mac Geek Gab 916
The Cool Stuff Found corner of the mailroom was starting to overflow, and the staff was getting restless, so Dave and John dig in. Learn how to find public Wi-Fi passwords, which Mac or iPhone to buy next, how to tweak your Mac’s shutdown menu options, new webcams from Anker, and more. Plus, a discussion about snapshot reversion vs. restoration help shed some light on what we can do with APFS…and why we can’t do more! Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things with your two favorite geeks!
Sponsors
Show Notes
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 916 for Monday, February 28, 2022
- 00:02:20 John’s MacBook Pro 16” Intel … won’t play sound
- The MGG Merch Store is Live!
- Cool Stuff Found
- 00:08:36 CSF-Use WiFisPC to find Public Wi-Fi Passwords
- 00:10:07 Matt-CSF-Remote Control Outlet to Reset Router
- 00:18:30 Related: Keep Connect Plug to automatically reset in event of full disconnect
- 00:19:42 CSF-AppleBuyingAdvice.com from Josh Centers
- 00:21:28 Robin-CSF-Use Karabiner Elements for Forward Delete and More
- 00:23:09 Todd-CSF-CyberPower CST1500S UPS for Mac
- Sponsors
- Your Questions Answered and Tips Shared!
- 00:30:32 Louis-Immediate Shutdown and Restart Options In Apple Menu - If you hold down the option key. This is how it works
- 00:35:19 Steve-Remote Access vs. FileVault and auto-login
- 00:39:25 Dave-How to Use Apple Cash Card on Mac?
- 00:43:59 Mike Bombich-Snapshot Reversion vs. Restoration
- 00:48:44 Bob-How to Clean-Up Duplicate Contacts?
- 00:52:49 Lee-CSF-PhotoSweeper for Processing Duplicate Photos
- Sponsor
- More Cool Stuff Found!
- 00:58:12 Todd-CSF-Where Have I Been and Arc, two iPhone Location Apps
- 01:01:22 Adrian-CSF-MX Toolbox SuperTool for looking up mail and mailserver info
- 01:07:37 CSF-Universal Audio UA-SD1 Microphone - Needs XLR though. FYI
- 01:10:34 CSF-B600 Video Bar from Anker
- 01:12:18 Michael-CSF-909-Uninstall with CleanMyMac X
- 01:14:19 CSF-912-ForwardMx.io and ForwardEmail (free, open source) for forwarding email
- 01:18:21 MGG 916 Outtro