I’m Pretty Much a Doctor Now? — Mac Geek Gab 917

Dave Hamilton John F. Braun
&
@DaveHamilton · @johnfbraun
| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Dave’s back from his first international travel in two years and has some travel tips to share regarding mobile data service, AirTags, portable speakers, portable shoes, decking out your hotel room, tech-style, and much more! On top of that there are a bunch of Quick Tips from y’all which needed sharing and some questions which needed answering. Thankfully John stayed back, manned the office, and kept the mailbags from overflowing! Listen as your two favorite geeks tear through all this and more in the effort to ensure we all learn at least five new things together!

