Get Ready for macOS High Sierra Public Beta – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-30

John Martellaro and Jeff Butts team up with Jeff Gamet to share their macOS High Sierra beta experiences and offer some tips on preparing to make the upgrade, plus they discuss the slow death of software manuals and documentation.
TDO 2017-06-30: macOS High Sierra Public Beta
- Apple Rolls Out macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 2 Update, First Public Beta
- Goodbye, software user manuals
- Jeff, Dave, and Bryan are speaking at Macstock 2017
- On The Road to Macstock (at AltConf) with Jeff Gamet
- MacVoices #17151: Road to Macstock – Bryan Chaffin On Apple’s Changing Times
- MacVoices #17155: Road to Macstock – Dave Hamilton Talks About The Whys of Mesh Networking
