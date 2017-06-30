Get Ready for macOS High Sierra Public Beta – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-30

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Jeff Butts team up with Jeff Gamet to share their macOS High Sierra beta experiences and offer some tips on preparing to make the upgrade, plus they discuss the slow death of software manuals and documentation.

TDO 2017-06-30: macOS High Sierra Public Beta

2:55 PM Jun. 30th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

