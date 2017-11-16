John’s macOS Upgrade Rant – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-16

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about John’s issue with Apple’s macOS upgrade strategy, plus Jeff shares an iPhone X complaint.

TDO 2017-11-15: John's macOS Upgrade Rant

1:46 PM Nov. 16th, 2017 | 00:24:39 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

VideoBlocks brings you all of the stock video footage, audio, and images you can imagine for a fraction of the cost of other services. It’s all royalty-free for personal and commercial projects, and new content is added regularly so there’s always something fresh to download. TDO listeners can get the Triple Bundle with unlimited video, audio, and image access for a full year for just $149.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

