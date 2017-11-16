John’s macOS Upgrade Rant – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-16

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about John’s issue with Apple’s macOS upgrade strategy, plus Jeff shares an iPhone X complaint.
TDO 2017-11-15: John's macOS Upgrade Rant
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about John’s issue with Apple’s macOS upgrade strategy, plus Jeff shares an iPhone X complaint.
Sponsors
VideoBlocks brings you all of the stock video footage, audio, and images you can imagine for a fraction of the cost of other services. It’s all royalty-free for personal and commercial projects, and new content is added regularly so there’s always something fresh to download. TDO listeners can get the Triple Bundle with unlimited video, audio, and image access for a full year for just $149.
- John’s macOS update rant
- Apple Starts Pushing High Sierra on Unsuspecting Mac Users
- Jeff’s iPhone X complaint
- iPhone X Review: Here’s What Apple Gets Right, And Wrong
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed