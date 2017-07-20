Our Favorite Mail, Calendar, and Reminders Alternatives – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-20

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Jeff Butts and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to share their favorite iPhone, iPad, and Mac third party app alternatives for Apple’s Mail, Calendar, and Reminders apps.

TDO 2017-07-20: Mail, Calendar & Reminders Alternatives

1:49 PM Jul. 20th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Jeff Butts and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to share their favorite iPhone, iPad, and Mac third party app alternatives for Apple’s Mail, Calendar, and...

Sponsors

Eero home WiFi mesh networking gives you better performance and more reliable coverage with easy setup from your iPhone. The second generation eero introduces the eero Beacon. Use the code TDO for free shipping.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account