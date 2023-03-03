Mailbag Monday! Now on Friday! – TMO Daily Observations 2023-03-03

TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken bring Mailbag Monday back for a second round. Email on China, AirDrop, and Passcodes. First though, the EC wants every messaging app to interoperate with every other messaging app. The TDO duo has thoughts.

