Dave Hamilton, The Mac Observer’s co-founder and host of Mac Geek Gab, joins Charlotte Henry to discuss a new Apple TV+ offering – ‘Calls’. They think this audio-led programming gives us a hint at what Apple will look to do in the future.

Making a Call on 'Calls'

1:50 PM Mar. 30th, 2021 | 00:26:07

