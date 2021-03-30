Making a Call on 'Calls'

Dave Hamilton, The Mac Observer’s co-founder and host of Mac Geek Gab, joins Charlotte Henry to discuss a new Apple TV+ offering – ‘Calls’. They think this audio-led programming gives us a hint at what Apple will look to do in the future.

