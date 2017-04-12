Jeff and Bryan talk about making iPhones, factories in China, and manufacturing in the U.S. relating to a first hand report from a Pegatron factory. They also talk about internet myth and Snopes, as well as some of the cool Mac Pro mockups that are circulating.
Making iPhones, Internet Myths, Mac Pro Wishes - ACM 406
