Making iPhones, Internet Myths, Mac Pro Wishes – ACM 406

Jeff and Bryan talk about making iPhones, factories in China, and manufacturing in the U.S. relating to a first hand report from a Pegatron factory. They also talk about internet myth and Snopes, as well as some of the cool Mac Pro mockups that are circulating.

5:03 PM Apr. 12th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

