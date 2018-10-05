Managing Your Kid’s Online Activity – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-05

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their experiences and advice on managing kid’s online activity, plus they look at what they like—and don’t like—about Parental Control and Screen Time.

TDO 2018-10-05: Managing Your Kid's Online Activity