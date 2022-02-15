Marking Black History Month — Media+ Charlotte Henry @charlotteahenry Feb 15th, 2022 6:22 AM EST | Media+ Download Audio Terrance Gaines joins Charlotte Henry to discuss Apple’s approach to marking Black History Month and some wider issues around race and content creation. Show Notes Apple to Highlight Black Voices Throughout Black History Month Apple Releases 'Unity Lights' Watch Face for Black History Month Spotify's Joe Rogan Experience — Media+ Terrance Gaines on Twitter snobOS podcast The Tech Jawn podcast Charlotte Henry on Twitter