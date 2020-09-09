John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to discuss a maxed out Mac mini, and the latest in Apple v Epic Games.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Maxed out Macs, Apple v Epic Updates

1:47 PM Sep. 9th, 2020 | 00:23:18

Sponsors

  1. craigr1947

    Like years ago I think Kelly has a sense that she has to comment over the guest in this case John at the end and even mid sentence as he is trying to get his share out.

    I know this makes you seem high energy and connected to you guest but damn it could you just tone it a bit. I know you will win this request of mine but the nature

