Mega Fight Over the Metaverse – TMO Daily Observations 2022-10-14
On the heels of announcing a new mixed reality headset, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is swinging hard at Apple’s mixed reality headset (which isn’t real yet). TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken discuss the Meta and Apple metaverse stances. Plus, following up on physical media and Lufthansa’s back and forth on bag trackers.
Show Notes
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Again Taking Jabs at Apple, This Time Over Hardware Costs
- Zuckerberg on Apple: Unannounced price of unannounced headset is too expensive
- Mark Zuckerberg takes a shot at Apple’s closed ecosystem
- Big Apple TV+ shows are coming to Blu-ray starting Oct. 31
- Lufthansa flip-flops, AirTags now allowed on flights