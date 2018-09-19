Memoji Fun, Siri Shortcuts and Suggestions, Password Ease – ACM 480

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet talk about the fun they’re having with Memoji in iOS 12. They also talk about Siri Shortcuts and Siri Suggestions, and just how cool it is that iOS 12 can integrate y our password manager at the system level.

Memoji Fun, Siri Shortcuts Suggestions, Password Ease - ACM 480 In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet talk about the fun they’re having with Memoji in iOS 12. They also talk about Siri Shortcuts and Siri Suggestions, and just how cool it is that iOS 12 can integrate y our password manager at the...