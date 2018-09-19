Memoji Fun, Siri Shortcuts and Suggestions, Password Ease – ACM 480

In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet talk about the fun they’re having with Memoji in iOS 12. They also talk about Siri Shortcuts and Siri Suggestions, and just how cool it is that iOS 12 can integrate y our password manager at the system level.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Memoji Fun, Siri Shortcuts Suggestions, Password Ease - ACM 480
Sources referenced in this episode:
- iOS 12: How to Create Shortcuts from Siri Suggestions
- How to Enable AutoFill Passwords in iOS 12
- 1Password Adds iOS 12 Password AutoFill Support
- Apple Releases iOS 12 for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells