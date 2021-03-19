Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit dive into the memory bit-flip error that is apparently becoming common. They also catch up on their favorite show, The Curse of Oak Island, and they discuss Justin Long’s change of marketing heart.

Memory Bit-Flip Error, Justin Long, Oak Island, w/John Kheit Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit dive into the memory bit-flip error that is apparently becoming common. They also catch up on their favorite show, The Curse of Oak Island, and they discuss Justin Long’s change of marketing heart.