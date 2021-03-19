Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit dive into the memory bit-flip error that is apparently becoming common. They also catch up on their favorite show, The Curse of Oak Island, and they discuss Justin Long’s change of marketing heart.
Download: MP3 Version
Memory Bit-Flip Error, Justin Long, Oak Island, w/John Kheit
Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit dive into the memory bit-flip error that is apparently becoming common. They also catch up on their favorite show, The Curse of Oak Island, and they discuss Justin Long’s change of marketing heart.
Sponsors
SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs – Go to LinkedIn.com/ACM and get your first job post for free!
SPONSOR: Molekule – Save up to $120 on an air purifier at Molekule.com by entering ACM at checkout!