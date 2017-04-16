Sometimes you have to get geeky. No worries, Dave and John will talk you through understanding what NAS and MDM mean and why you might want to use them. Don’t worry, fellow geeks, there’s stuff in here for you, too. After all, that’s how Mac Geek Gab rolls! Listen, enjoy, learn, and prosper at the same time!
NAS, MDM, DGC and Other Fun Initials – Mac Geek Gab 653
Sponsors
Sponsor: BBEdit is the leading professional-strength HTML and text editor for the Macintosh. A text power tool for everyone that celebrated its 25th Birthday this week!
Sponsor: Other World Computing provides innovative, high-quality performance upgrades for nearly every Mac, backed by incredible warranties and expert support.
Sponsor: eero: With eero, you can install an enterprise-grade WiFi system in your home in just a few minutes. eero is now just $399 for a 3-pack ($100 off) and $299 for a 2-pack ($50 off). To get eero at this new low price, visit eero.com, Best Buy or Amazon today.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 653 for Sunday, April 16, 2017
- 00:03:12 Scott-Settle your fans with a Siri Query
- 00:04:36 Scott-652-Keyboard Command to Lock your Mac
- 00:05:53 Daniel-More thoughts on LastPass
- 00:13:53 Wesson-Apple Forcing Two-Factor Authentication?
- 00:17:16 This week’s MGG Premium Supporters
- Brian H., Kenneth M., Paul M., Jay C., Gary B., Joe S., Jay C., John G., Mark R., Barry F., Ken L., Daniel R., Michael S., Ari L., Donald S., Andy D., George C., Willie M., Gary B., Jedd E.
- 00:19:18 Thomas-651-Use an MDM service to manage Wi-Fi networks
- 00:22:20 Aaron-652-Installing iOS S/MIME Certificates
- 00:32:35 Ken-Send Encrypted Message Without Certificates
- Encrypto from MacPaw
- 00:41:07 Sponsor: Other World Computing for all your Refurbished Mac Needs
- 00:42:42 Sponsor: BBEdit celebrates its 25th Birthday!
- 00:44:35 Sponsor: eero, now $399 for a 3-pack and $299 for a 2-pack
- 00:46:42 Barry-For backups, Drobo 5N or Synology?
- 00:53:34 Andrew-The Thing about NAS devices and storage space
- 00:59:45 Dave-Synology or QNAP? Which DiskStation to get?
- 01:06:25 Tony-642-Synology NAS vs. Router functionality
- 01:11:11 Larry-NAS Obsolesence
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network
- MacGeekGab AAC Enhanced Feed